Gamecocks men take on Mississippi State Bulldogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the South Carolina men take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum.

Tipoff time is 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks are still seeking the team’s fourth SEC road win this season.

The win would give head coach Lamont Paris the most SEC road victories by a first-year coach in program history.

South Carolina faces another task on the offensive end of the floor as the Bulldogs are one of the top defensive teams in the nation.

