Gamecocks men take on Mississippi State Bulldogs

South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) high fives head coach Lamont Paris, left, during...
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) high fives head coach Lamont Paris, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the South Carolina men take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum.

Tipoff time is 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks are still seeking the team’s fourth SEC road win this season.

The win would give head coach Lamont Paris the most SEC road victories by a first-year coach in program history.

South Carolina faces another task on the offensive end of the floor as the Bulldogs are one of the top defensive teams in the nation.

