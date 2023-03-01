FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Late week storm chances remain in place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cloud cover wins out for the most part today, but mild air fights back for the afternoon. Looking ahead to Friday, we are still at risk of severe weather.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Mostly cloudy skies for today with high temps in the low 80s.

Isolated showers look to be around later into Thursday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Friday, with the potential to see strong to severe storms.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has South Carolina in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Winds will be gusty throughout Friday with gusts up to 40-45 mph.

A likely dry and pleasant weekend with a great deal of sunshine is expected

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good morning! We are staying dry today, but more clouds will build into the region throughout the afternoon. However highs should still be around 80 or so.

Thursday will come along with isolated showers later into the day, with mild highs again, into the upper 70s. It’s the next day that comes with more risks.

A strong cold front nears us on Friday, and with it, later day showers and storm potential for the region. Some of them could be severe, so we have a First Alert Weather day, especially the evening hours. Gusty winds up to 40mph are possible with higher winds within thunderstorms. There is a potential risk for tornadic activity as well. Please be weather aware and check back for daily updates.

Saturday dries up and cools off a bit, but highs should still get to 75 degrees thanks to sunshine.

Sunday will likely be sunny again, with highs right around 70.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Wednesday: Clouds increase today with afternoon highs around or just above 80 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudier skies with a few showers & stray storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Windy with potential rain & storms later into the afternoon/early evening. Highs getting just above 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: A great deal of sunshine as highs work to get to 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs into the low 70s.

