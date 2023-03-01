SkyView
Firefighters respond to house fire on Ensor Avenue

Cola Fire crews respond to Ensor Avenue house fire.
Cola Fire crews respond to Ensor Avenue house fire.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday afternoon, Cola Fire third shift crews responded to a house fire on Ensor Avenue.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says first-unit firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke and heavy fire coming from the property.

Cola Fire crews respond to Ensor Avenue house fire.
Cola Fire crews respond to Ensor Avenue house fire.

Crews found the home was vacant and quickly got the fire uncontrol.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

