Firefighters respond to house fire on Ensor Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday afternoon, Cola Fire third shift crews responded to a house fire on Ensor Avenue.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says first-unit firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke and heavy fire coming from the property.

Cola Fire crews respond to Ensor Avenue house fire. (Columbia-Richland Fire Department)

Crews found the home was vacant and quickly got the fire uncontrol.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Wednesday afternoon @ColaFire 3rd Shift crews responded to a reported house fire on Ensor Avenue in Columbia.



The first units arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the property and heavy fire visible on the rear side. pic.twitter.com/q6WGlgfGuj — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) March 1, 2023

