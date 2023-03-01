DHEC investigating multiple cases of legionnaires disease linked to Midlands nursing home

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is investigating legionnaires disease cases at a Midlands nursing home.

Wednesday DHEC said multiple cases are being investigated in relation to the Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center. The department said, “The facility’s staff have been cooperating with DHEC’s investigation, which includes efforts to identify the source or sources of the Legionella bacteria.”

The bacteria can cause a flu-like illness. Symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, and muscle aches.

Sickness can result from breathing in small particles of water that contain the pathogen. The bacteria does not spread from person to person.

DHEC said the bacteria is normally found in freshwater and rarely causes illness. Most cases are associated with water systems made by people that create mists, such as spas and other recreational water systems.

The bacteria can grow in systems not treated with appropriate disinfectants. DHEC said the bacteria grows best in warm, stagnant water.

DHEC also reported it had visited the facility on Feb. 28 in follow-up to a complaint that staff and residents were being denied use of water at the site. That investigation is ongoing.

