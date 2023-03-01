SkyView
Day 27: Jury to visit Moselle property

As of January, 2023, the Moselle property in Colleton County where 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh were gunned down remains vacant.(Live 5)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Nevin Smith, Greg Adaline and Nick Neville
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday morning, jurors from the Alex Murdaugh trial will visit the property where the shooting of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh occurred.

Jurors were told by Judge Clifton Newman they were not to speak to anyone while they looked at the property.

Newman alongside attorneys from the defense and prosecution will accompany the jurors during their observation but are not to speak with them.

Newman told attorneys he hoped to be back at the courthouse by 11 a.m. where closing statements will begin.

