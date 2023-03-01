Day 27: Jury to visit Moselle property

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday morning, jurors from the Alex Murdaugh trial will visit the property where the shooting of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh occurred.

Jurors were told by Judge Clifton Newman they were not to speak to anyone while they looked at the property.

Newman alongside attorneys from the defense and prosecution will accompany the jurors during their observation but are not to speak with them.

Newman told attorneys he hoped to be back at the courthouse by 11 a.m. where closing statements will begin.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.