SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Winner of $1M lottery says husband found ticket in pocket a week later

A Lansing, Michigan, woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball...
A Lansing, Michigan, woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By WILX News 10 and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A woman who said she always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Ana Elizalde matched the five white balls in the Feb. 6 drawing to win the big prize: 05-11-22-23-69. The 51-year-old bought her winning ticket at Sav-Way Food Center, which is located on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

“Me and my husband buy a Powerball ticket for every drawing, and we always knew we would win big,” Elizalde said. “I purchased a Powerball ticket as usual, and I gave it to my husband to hold on to. A week after the drawing my husband found the ticket in his coat pocket and realized we had never checked it.”

Elizalde said they went to the store to scan it before getting a message to file a claim.

“When we checked the numbers online and realized we’d won $1 million, we were in shock,” she said. “We always had a feeling this day would come, and now that it’s here, it feels surreal.”

Elizalde recently visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, pay for her children’s education and then save the remainder.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
The defense rests its case for Alex Murdaugh after his brother takes the stand
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House
VP Harris announced a $3 million investment into Benedict College.
Vice President Harris visits Columbia, talks ‘Internet for All’
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility

Latest News

Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
Prosecution calls witnesses during Day 26 of the Murdaugh murder trial
Prosecution calls witnesses during Day 26 of the Murdaugh murder trial
Dyasia Wright, 22, was last seen on Monday, past 9 p.m., at a Lafayette Drive convenience store.
Sumter Police Department in search of missing woman
Two people in the "General Lee" at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the...
Iconic ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway