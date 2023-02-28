USGS: Midlands hit with earthquake early Tuesday morning
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Elgin, South Carolina early Tuesday morning.
The 1.3 quake hit the area around 5:19 a.m. and had a depth of 2 kilometers, according to USGS.
USGS said the earthquake was 4.5 miles of Elgin and 21.3 miles of Columbia, SC.
