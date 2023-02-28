USGS: Midlands hit with earthquake early Tuesday morning

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Elgin, South Carolina early Tuesday morning.

The 1.3 quake hit the area around 5:19 a.m. and had a depth of 2 kilometers, according to USGS.

USGS said the earthquake was 4.5 miles of Elgin and 21.3 miles of Columbia, SC.

MORE NEWS: ‘Yankee Tax’: SC lawmakers debating extra fee for newcomers

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.