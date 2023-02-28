SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

USGS: Midlands hit with earthquake early Tuesday morning

Earthquake reported in Midlands 2/28
Earthquake reported in Midlands 2/28
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Elgin, South Carolina early Tuesday morning.

The 1.3 quake hit the area around 5:19 a.m. and had a depth of 2 kilometers, according to USGS.

USGS said the earthquake was 4.5 miles of Elgin and 21.3 miles of Columbia, SC.

MORE NEWS: ‘Yankee Tax’: SC lawmakers debating extra fee for newcomers

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
The defense rests its case for Alex Murdaugh after his brother takes the stand
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House
VP Harris announced a $3 million investment into Benedict College.
Vice President Harris visits Columbia, talks ‘Internet for All’
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility

Latest News

Prosecution calls witnesses during Day 26 of the Murdaugh murder trial
Prosecution calls witnesses during Day 26 of the Murdaugh murder trial
Dyasia Wright, 22, was last seen on Monday, past 9 p.m., at a Lafayette Drive convenience store.
Sumter Police Department finds woman reported missing by family
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 02/28/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 02/28/2023
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22)...
USC sweeps SEC postseason awards
Caleb Beryl Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of...
Murder suspect out on bond charged with more murders in Fairfield County