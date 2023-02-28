SkyView
USC sweeps SEC postseason awards

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22)...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. South Carolina won 73-63.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks were recognized with multiple awards by the SEC Tuesday.

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2023 women’s basketball postseason awards.

USC’s Aliyah Boston was named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. This is her fourth straight Defensive Player of the Year award. It is her second Player of the Year award.

Coach Dawn Staley was named Coach of the Year. This is her sixth SEC Coach of the Year honor.

Kamilla Cardoso was named 6th Woman of the Year.

The awards come after UofSC ran a perfect undefeated season this year.

A full listing of the awards can be found at the link here.

