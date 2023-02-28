USC sweeps SEC postseason awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks were recognized with multiple awards by the SEC Tuesday.

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2023 women’s basketball postseason awards.

USC’s Aliyah Boston was named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. This is her fourth straight Defensive Player of the Year award. It is her second Player of the Year award.

Coach Dawn Staley was named Coach of the Year. This is her sixth SEC Coach of the Year honor.

Kamilla Cardoso was named 6th Woman of the Year.

The awards come after UofSC ran a perfect undefeated season this year.

A full listing of the awards can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.