SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter Police Department in search of missing woman

Dyasia Wright, 22, was last seen on Monday, past 9 p.m., at a Lafayette Drive convenience store.
Dyasia Wright, 22, was last seen on Monday, past 9 p.m., at a Lafayette Drive convenience store.(Sumter Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing by her family members.

Police say 22-year-old Dyasia Wright was last seen on Monday, past 9 p.m., at a Lafayette Drive convenience store she reportedly walked to from her Loring Drive home.

Wright was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt, blue jeans and a black hair bonnet.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
The defense rests its case for Alex Murdaugh after his brother takes the stand
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House
VP Harris announced a $3 million investment into Benedict College.
Vice President Harris visits Columbia, talks ‘Internet for All’
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility

Latest News

Prosecution calls witnesses during Day 26 of the Murdaugh murder trial
Prosecution calls witnesses during Day 26 of the Murdaugh murder trial
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 02/28/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 02/28/2023
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22)...
USC sweeps SEC postseason awards
Caleb Beryl Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of...
Murder suspect out on bond charged with more murders in Fairfield County