Sumter Police Department in search of missing woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing by her family members.

Police say 22-year-old Dyasia Wright was last seen on Monday, past 9 p.m., at a Lafayette Drive convenience store she reportedly walked to from her Loring Drive home.

Wright was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt, blue jeans and a black hair bonnet.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

