Soda City Live: Midlands Heart Ball returns for 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every year communities across the country come together for one of the American Heart Association’s biggest campaigns, the Heart Ball.

This year, the Midlands Heart Ball will be emceed by WiS’ Intisar Faulkner.

The 2023 Midlands Heart Ball by the American Heart Association is Friday, March 3, at the Pastides Alumni Center on the campus of the University of South Carolina.

