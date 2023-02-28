Soda City Live: Five Points St. Pat’s kickoff event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Five Points Association is gearing up to kick off St. Patrick’s festivities ahead of St. Pat’s in a few weeks.

The St. Pat’s Kickoff event is a pre-celebration where the community can take part in the dying of the Five Points Fountains.

The Kickoff will take place in Five Points on Thursday, March 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The big show takes place on Saturday, March 18, beginning with the 5k race at 7:30 a.m. and the parade at 10 a.m.

For more info, click here.

