Soda City Live: 3D Nail Academy hosts open house for aspiring nail techs

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business owner is combining two of her passions right next door to each other. DeQuena Niles is the Founder of 3D Nail Academy which aims to train future nail techs.

Her current nail salon business will be moving right next door to her school allowing her to essentially be in two places at once.

3D Nail Academy will host an open house for aspiring students and Niles’ salon, “Nailz by Queen” will host its grand reopening as well.

For more information, click here.

