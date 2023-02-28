SkyView
SC lawmakers propose bill to make abortions punishable as homicides

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to consider the punishment for women and those who enable abortions similar to homicide punishments.

The bill was first introduced to the House on January 10, 2023.

The goal is to add sections to the South Carolina Code of Laws by Enacting the “South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023,” that would provide an unborn child who is a victim of abortion the same protection under the homicide laws.

To view the entire bill, click here.

