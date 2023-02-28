SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD investigating report of suspicious package

RCSD investigating a report of a suspicious package in the 4400 block of Leesburg Road.
RCSD investigating a report of a suspicious package in the 4400 block of Leesburg Road.(Storyblocks)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of a suspicious package in the 4400 block of Leesburg Road.

Deputies are asking drivers to find alternate routes as the area is blocked off as a precaution.

The investigation is currently ongoing. We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
The defense rests its case for Alex Murdaugh after his brother takes the stand
Prosecutors are expected to call two rebuttal witnesses during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
Day 26: State calls final rebuttal witnesses in Murdaugh trial, jury
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again Wednesday, tracking storms possible for Friday
Day 26 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
Day 26 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
Deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man and a female in...
Orangeburg Co. Deputies investigate local restaurant worker assault
Day 26: Final testimony in the Murdaugh murder case
Day 26: Final testimony in the Murdaugh murder case