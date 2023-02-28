RCSD investigating report of suspicious package

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of a suspicious package in the 4400 block of Leesburg Road.

Deputies are asking drivers to find alternate routes as the area is blocked off as a precaution.

The investigation is currently ongoing. We will keep you updated as the story develops.

