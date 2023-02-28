SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches

Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out. (CNN, "FROM HERE TO ETERNITY", COLUMBIA PICTURES, WEIBO, SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST, "CASABLANCA", WARNER BROS. PICTURES, MGM STUDIOS, IMAGINEERING INSTITUTE, YOUTUBE, GETTY IMAGES, THEVERGE.COM, HOOMAN SAMANI, IEEE SPECTRUM, "THE BIG BANG THEORY", WARNER BROS. TELEVISION, @IBCTAMILNADU, TWITTER, "GONE WITH THE WIND", MGM, SELZNICK INTERNATIONAL PICTURES, "From Here to Eternity"/Columbia Pictures, "Casablanca"/Warner Bros. Pictures/MGM Studios, Imagineering Institute/YouTube, "The Big Bang Theory"/Warner Bros. Television, @IbcTamilnadu/Twitter, "Gone with the Wind"/MGM/Selznick International Pictures)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new device for sale that lets you send and receive life-like kisses through your smartphone.

Chances are no one has ever kissed you the way this machine does: through a lip-shaped device that plugs into your phone.

The idea is to more easily send someone a kiss long-distance.

Sensors on the device transmit pressure, movement and temperature data that’s received by another pair of lips so your kiss is replicated on those lips.

Similar tech for remote kissing first surfaced less than a decade ago with the Kissenger, a kiss sent via messenger.

Robotics lecturer Hooman Samani worked on that project, and he thinks there’s an issue with the latest device being sold for about $40 in China.

The life-like lips come across as creepy for many because of what’s called the “uncanny valley” effect.

Research shows attraction to robotics plunges when things seem “almost” human.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
The defense rests its case for Alex Murdaugh after his brother takes the stand
Prosecutors are expected to call two rebuttal witnesses during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
Day 26: State expected to call final rebuttal witnesses in Murdaugh trial
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility

Latest News

Deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man and a female in...
Orangeburg Co. Deputies investigate local restaurant worker assault
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Jury weighs whether Cowboys for Trump flouted campaign law
The Federal Railroad Administration said overheating bearings likely caused at least four other...
Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug...
Woman accused of selling meth from ice cream truck