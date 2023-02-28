SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Panthers hire Adrian Wilson as VP of player personnel

Adrian Wilson spent the last eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals’ scouting department, including the last two as vice president of player personnel.
A general view of Bank of America Stadium during an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles...
A general view of Bank of America Stadium during an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(Brian Westerholt | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers added to their front office, hiring Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel on Monday.

Wilson spent the last eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals’ scouting department, including the last two as vice president of player personnel. He was promoted to co-interim general manager of the Cardinals near the end of last season.

Wilson played 12 seasons with the Cardinals and made five Pro Bowls before retiring after the 2012 season. He played in college at North Carolina State.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
Day 25: Defense rests in Murdaugh trial, jury to travel to scene of murders
Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House
VP Harris announced a $3 million investment into Benedict College.
Vice President Harris visits Columbia, talks ‘Internet for All’

Latest News

FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL...
Panthers hire Evero as new defensive coordinator
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the second half of...
Panthers beat Buccaneers behind strong rushing attack, two TDs from QB Walker
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
‘We have to get over the hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule