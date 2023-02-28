SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg Co. Deputies investigate local restaurant worker assault

Deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man and a female in...
Deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man and a female in connection to a restaurant worker’s assault on Monday.(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man and a female in connection to a restaurant worker’s assault on Monday.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced on Tuesday a video camera at a Ruby Tuesday caught footage that showed the pair attacking a server as she was outside the restaurant while on break.

Investigators say the server said she went outside after an exchange of foul language between her and a customer who had complained about a drink.

She asked a customer how a situation could be remedied after he had complained about a drink.

However, deputies say footage shows the male customer assaulted her first, then the female customer.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
The defense rests its case for Alex Murdaugh after his brother takes the stand
Prosecutors are expected to call two rebuttal witnesses during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
Day 26: State calls final rebuttal witnesses in Murdaugh trial, jury
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility

Latest News

RCSD investigating a report of a suspicious package in the 4400 block of Leesburg Road.
RCSD investigating report of suspicious package
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again Wednesday, tracking storms possible for Friday
Day 26 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
Day 26 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
Day 26: Final testimony in the Murdaugh murder case
Day 26: Final testimony in the Murdaugh murder case