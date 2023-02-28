Orangeburg Co. Deputies investigate local restaurant worker assault

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man and a female in connection to a restaurant worker’s assault on Monday.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced on Tuesday a video camera at a Ruby Tuesday caught footage that showed the pair attacking a server as she was outside the restaurant while on break.

Investigators say the server said she went outside after an exchange of foul language between her and a customer who had complained about a drink.

She asked a customer how a situation could be remedied after he had complained about a drink.

However, deputies say footage shows the male customer assaulted her first, then the female customer.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

