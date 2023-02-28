SkyView
Murder suspect out on bond charged with more murders in Fairfield County

Caleb Beryl Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of...
Caleb Beryl Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime(Fairfield County Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A murder suspect that was out on bond is facing more murder charges Tuesday in the shooting deaths of two men in Fairfield County.

According to a press release from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Caleb Beryl Davis for the murders of Malik R. Butler and Theron G. Byrd. Investigators said Davis was out on bond in another murder case that occurred in February of last year.

Deputies say they responded to a residence on Marsh Lane in the Highway 215 South area the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, where they found Butler and Byrd dead inside from gunshot wounds upon arrival.

Leads generated in an investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office developed Davis as a suspect.

Davis is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say Davis was already held in the Fairfield County Detention Center for unrelated charges since Tuesday, Feb. 24, and is currently awaiting bond in this case.

“We want to express our deepest sorrow to the families and friends of Malik Butler and Theron Byrd. This was a senseless tragedy and we know that both of these families are hurting. We are glad to have been able to make an arrest in this investigation and we want to extend our thanks to the SC Law Enforcement Division for their assistance.,” said Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

Montgomery said this is still an ongoing investigation and asks anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

This is developing story, WIS will update this as we learn more.

