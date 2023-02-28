SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says

Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Multiple students at a school in Alabama complained of illness after they reportedly ate some candy.

Captain Orlando Reynolds with the Birmingham Fire Rescue said 11 children from Jones Valley K-8 were sick. A 13-year-old girl was taken to the Children’s of Alabama hospital for treatment.

Officials said the other children were released to their parents.

Although it’s not clear what made the students sick, two parents told WBRC that they ingested a type of candy.

Birmingham City Schools released a statement on the incident saying that “the parent of the student who distributed the candy met with school leaders and said that the candy she purchased at the store did not contain anything harmful or illegal.”

The school said the matter currently remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
The defense rests its case for Alex Murdaugh after his brother takes the stand
Prosecutors are expected to call two rebuttal witnesses during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
Day 26: State calls final rebuttal witnesses in Murdaugh trial, jury
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in...
Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations
Rupert Murdoch revealed some inner workings of his network during deposition.
Fox chairman admits hosts 'endorsed' election lies
Northern Kentucky high school student hits game-winning shot.
Special moment: Basketball coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning shot
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A man who federal agents say...
FBI says man had guns, ammo, fake marshal ID in baggage