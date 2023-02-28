SkyView
LCSD deputies in search of a driver who failed to stop for police

Police chase on I-77 in Lexington County
Police chase on I-77 in Lexington County(SCDOT website)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a driver who failed to stop for police.

Deputies say K9 is attempting to track the driver, who fled on foot into the woods of I-77 near the 12th street extension exit.

Lexington County deputies are currently patrolling the area.

This is a developing story, WIS will have updates as more information becomes available.

