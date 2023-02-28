LCSD deputies in search of a driver who failed to stop for police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a driver who failed to stop for police.

Deputies say K9 is attempting to track the driver, who fled on foot into the woods of I-77 near the 12th street extension exit.

Lexington County deputies are currently patrolling the area.

This is a developing story, WIS will have updates as more information becomes available.

