Irmo PD searching for suspect accused of Smoothie King robbery

Irmo PD searching for a suspect in connection to a Smoothie King robbery.
Irmo PD searching for a suspect in connection to a Smoothie King robbery.(Irmo Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery at the Lake Murray Boulevard Smoothie King.

Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, the suspect entered the business, shoved an employee, and took money from the register before fleeing.

No serious injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information about this incident contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.

Anyone who submits a tip will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

