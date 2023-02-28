Former Vice President Pence to visit Lowcountry Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mike Pence is set to make several stops in the Palmetto State later this week, including one here in the Lowcountry.

The former vice president will meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and area law enforcement officials on Thursday when he participates in a law enforcement roundtable at 1 p.m.

Pence was originally scheduled to attend that event earlier this month but had to cancel his plans because of a family issue.

After the discussion in North Charleston, Pence will travel to Greenville where he will participate in a “fireside chat” at Bob Jones University at 6 p.m.

He will then sign copies of his book, “So Help Me God,” after the chat.

That event is free but tickets are required because seating is limited, according to the Eventbrite page.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.