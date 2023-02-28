SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former Vice President Pence to visit Lowcountry Thursday

Pence is set to meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other area law enforcement officials Thursday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mike Pence is set to make several stops in the Palmetto State later this week, including one here in the Lowcountry.

The former vice president will meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and area law enforcement officials on Thursday when he participates in a law enforcement roundtable at 1 p.m.

Pence was originally scheduled to attend that event earlier this month but had to cancel his plans because of a family issue.

After the discussion in North Charleston, Pence will travel to Greenville where he will participate in a “fireside chat” at Bob Jones University at 6 p.m.

He will then sign copies of his book, “So Help Me God,” after the chat.

That event is free but tickets are required because seating is limited, according to the Eventbrite page.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
The defense rests its case for Alex Murdaugh after his brother takes the stand
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House
VP Harris announced a $3 million investment into Benedict College.
Vice President Harris visits Columbia, talks ‘Internet for All’
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility
Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility