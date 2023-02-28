FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmth ramps up again with late week storms ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After we’re warm & dry through the middle of the week, our Friday has been designated as an Alert Day for the potential of strong storms with gusty winds and isolated tornadic potential!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Low 80s with mostly sunny skies Tuesday.

Partly cloudy skies with similar highs tomorrow

Isolated showers and storms are possible later into Thursday afternoon

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Friday, with the potential to see strong to severe storms

A likely dry and pleasant weekend will follow these storm threats

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good Tuesday morning everyone! As we continue on, high pressure builds from the northwest and this will bring us mainly sunny skies today, as high work to rise to the lower 80s this afternoon, with overnight lows falling back to the low 50s.

The high pressure system moves east and a weak cold front nears from the north, bringing us partly cloudy skies tomorrow. These clouds will not slow down our warm temps though, with highs once again back to the low 80s.

On Thursday, that cold front swings south and likely stalls over the region. We’re still not cooling off though, with highs again around 80. This activity will bring us the potential of isolated showers and storms into the afternoon.

Our First Alert Day Friday will have a cold front approaching from the west, finally pushing through the region. This increases our chances of rain and storm potential. Strong winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at this time. The earlier in the afternoon that this front comes through, the better the chance of severe weather. Please keep checking back for updates later this week.

Dry air comes in on Saturday, holding for a dry weekend!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with highs ranging in the low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs again in the low 80s

Thursday: Cloudier skies with a chance of isolated showers & storms. Highs around 80 or just above.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Windy with another round of stronger showers/storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A great deal of sunshine as highs fall back to the upper 60s.

