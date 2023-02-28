Fairfield Co. deputies arrest five suspects on gun and drug charges.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Five individuals have been arrested for gun-related charges, drugs, and other offenses.

On Sunday, February 26, 2023, deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle on Old Chester Road.

“February has been a very busy month for us with gun-related crimes,” said Sheriff Will Montgomery.

Investigators say recent shooting incidents have been occurring in the area.

When deputies arrived on the scene, two suspects were seen with handguns and arrested.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Ja’Terria Russell fled the scene in the car with two other suspects.

Deputies say during the investigation, two rifles and three handguns, ammunition, and marijuana were found.

“We have implemented several patrol and law enforcement strategies to address the rise in gun violence that our state is currently facing and this is an example of the proactive patrolling that our deputies are conducting to make our communities safer here in Fairfield County,” said Sheriff Montgomery.

Jalen C. Cohen was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, and simple possession of marijuana.

Ja’Terria A. Russell was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue light, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Ratrez D. White and Brian D. Willingham were arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Stephen S. Willingham was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, and simple possession of marijuana.

All five suspects were taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center.

“I’m thankful that we were able to make these arrests and take these guns out of the hands of these individuals without any harm to anyone,” stated the sheriff.

