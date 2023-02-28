ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ to stop in Greenville for SEC Championship Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ESPN’s College GameDay announced plans to stop in Greenville for Championship Sunday.

GameDay said it will be live from Greenville for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours on March 5.

Third stop for women's hoops! 🔜



We're coming to Greenville for Championship Sunday in the SEC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RBs1oZjIEX — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 26, 2023

This is GameDay’s third stop for women’s basketball.

Fans can catch the Championship matchup on ESPN2 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. eastern time.

Fans can catch the Championship matchup on ESPN2 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. eastern time.

