Day 26: State expected to call final rebuttal witnesses in Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A day after the defense has rested its case, prosecutors are expected to call rebuttal witnesses during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

On Monday, Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh took the stand as part of the defense’s final witnesses.

Update from day 25 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial:



John Marvin Murdaugh took the stand in defense of his brother.



He said the family was cooperative in the investigation, & he believes the real killer remains at large.#MurdaughTrial



