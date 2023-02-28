SkyView
Day 26: State expected to call final rebuttal witnesses in Murdaugh trial

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Nick Neville, Greg Adaline and Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A day after the defense has rested its case, prosecutors are expected to call rebuttal witnesses during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

On Monday, Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh took the stand as part of the defense’s final witnesses.

Court begins at 9:30 a.m. You can watch below or stream on our YouTube channel.

LIVE BLOG

