Accident causes lane closure in Newberry County

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An accident on I-26, East of mile maker 96 has caused all lanes to close, deputies say.

