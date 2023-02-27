SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WWII veteran gets surprise birthday parade celebration

Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.
Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) – World War II veterans are a rare sight these days, which is likely one of the reasons a community in Virginia felt it was so important to honor 98-year-old Emerson Pell.

Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.

He was surprised with a parade at his home in Augusta County by his family — featuring friends, the Jeep Club of Stuarts Draft, and the Swoope Volunteer Fire Department.

The birthday boy said he felt blessed throughout his life between a loving family, working in construction with his son, and war stories he remembers like it was yesterday.

One thing he cherishes most about his life is the 64-year marriage he had.

“The best blessing I had was meeting my wife when I did. Her people and my people too didn’t go for it, they didn’t like it. They said it wouldn’t work, but it did,” Pell said.

At 98 years old, Pell got his driver’s license renewed for five years. One thing he looks forward to this year is getting back behind the wheel of his truck.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
Day 25: Final defense witnesses to testify in Murdaugh trial, jury to travel to scene of crime
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) shoots over Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) as...
Gamecocks women take down Georgia Bulldogs, secures perfect regular season, 73-63
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House

Latest News

FILE - Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference while attending an opening ceremony for a...
Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Warm week with the potential for strong storms for Friday
John Marvin Murdaugh takes the stand during his brother's trial
John Marvin Murdaugh takes the stand during his brother's trial
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court...
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained