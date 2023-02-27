“Tranq” drug results in eight overdose cases in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon Behavioral Health Services has reported eight overdose cases by individuals who have taken a “blue pill,” containing Xylazine.

“Tranq,” the drug’s common street name, is a non-opioid animal tranquilize, often commonly mixed with heroin and fentanyl without the user’s knowledge, Claredon County Fire and Rescue said.

The drug can be bought online and its effects are said to be deadly and irreversible.

