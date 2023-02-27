Soda City Live: Upcoming brunch featuring current and aspiring business women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local event is aiming to bring together a group of like-minded and entrepreneurial women to network, learn, and best of all have fun.

Boss Bae Brunch 3: Retreat Edition will feature both current and aspiring business owners in hopes to create stimulating conversations and to educate attendees about owning and operating a business along with other tips and tricks.

Tickets are on sale now for the brunch. It will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Boss Bae Brunch - retreat edition (Boss Bae Brunch)

Click here for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.