Soda City Live: Upcoming brunch featuring current and aspiring business women

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local event is aiming to bring together a group of like-minded and entrepreneurial women to network, learn, and best of all have fun.

Boss Bae Brunch 3: Retreat Edition will feature both current and aspiring business owners in hopes to create stimulating conversations and to educate attendees about owning and operating a business along with other tips and tricks.

Tickets are on sale now for the brunch. It will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Boss Bae Brunch - retreat edition
Boss Bae Brunch - retreat edition(Boss Bae Brunch)

Click here for details.

