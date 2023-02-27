Soda City Live: Traveling exhibition aims to bridge gap between veterans and civilians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a traveling exhibition that is currently running at the Columbia Museum of Art, ‘Bullets and Bandaids’.

The goal is to heal social barriers separating veterans and civilians by celebrating our common humanity through storytelling and art.

Columbia is the last stop on the tour, but the exhibition will be on display at the Columbia Museum of Art for six months.

Founder and Executive Director, Robert LeHeup shares why this installation is close to his heart.

To learn more about Bullets and Bandaids, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.