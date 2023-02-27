Soda City Live: Mother details caring for a child with Cerebral Palsy in new book

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Being a parent has its own challenges, and one mother is sharing her personal experience as a parent with a child with special needs.

March is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month.

Mother and author Jamila Philips will be releasing a book on Tuesday, February 28, detailing how she was able to find reassurance despite obstacles and advocate for her child.

Authors Jamila Philips and her son Andrew share an experience about caring for a child with Cerebral Palsy in a new book. (Jamila Philips)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.