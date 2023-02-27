SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC gas prices fall below $3 per gallon

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was reported at a BP station in Summerville, GasBuddy said.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dipped below the $3-mark over the last week, falling 4.5 cents over last week’s average.

GasBuddy, which conducts a weekly survey of some 3,000 gas stations statewide, found the average price per gallon was $2.97, down 27.1 cents from this time last month and down 48.3 cents down from this time last year.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

“Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country,” GasBuddy’s Head Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said. “For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”

Prices in South Carolina ranged from $2.65 to $3.59, a spread of 94 cents.

As of Monday morning, a Summerville BP station was selling gas at $2.85, making it the lowest in the Tri-County area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
Day 25: Final defense witnesses to testify in Murdaugh trial, jury to travel to scene of crime
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent
South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) shoots over Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) as...
Gamecocks women take down Georgia Bulldogs, secures perfect regular season, 73-63
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Former Columbia mayor to begin role in the White House