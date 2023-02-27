SkyView
Richland Two pays out $615,000 to resigned superintendent

Dr. Baron Davis, formerly of Richland Two
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former Superintendent at the Richland Two school district is receiving over $600,000 dollars in his settlement agreement.

On Jan. 17 the district accepted Dr. Baron Davis’ resignation after a six-hour meeting. The board said the decision to separate was a mutual decision and was unanimously accepted.

Davis held the position from 2017 until his resignation. The contract was not set to expire until 2026.

WIS requested a copy of the agreement, the district has released the full details of the settlement with Davis. The full text is embedded below.

The separation agreement includes a payout of $415,518, less payroll deductions. He additionally receives a payout for all his unused sick leave and vacation days at $124,481. He also is receiving a payout of $75,000 which is cited as, “settlement for all disputed claims.” In total it amounts to $615,000.

The agreement also states Davis is eligible for additional compensation related to providing assistance to the district in regard to pending or future litigation. He would be compensated at an hourly rate based on his existing pay.

