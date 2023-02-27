SkyView
RCSD investigates fight at Flight Adventure Park

Deputies are investigating a fight at Sandhill’s Flight Adventure Park where two people...
Deputies are investigating a fight at Sandhill’s Flight Adventure Park where two people sustained injuries.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a fight at Sandhill’s Flight Adventure Park where two people sustained injuries.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to reports of a fight with a possible weapon involved, just before 3 p.m.

Deputies say the injuries the two individuals sustained were from the fight, not gunfire.

The incident is under investigation.

