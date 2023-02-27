RCSD investigates fight at Flight Adventure Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a fight at Sandhill’s Flight Adventure Park where two people sustained injuries.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to reports of a fight with a possible weapon involved, just before 3 p.m.

Deputies say the injuries the two individuals sustained were from the fight, not gunfire.

The incident is under investigation.

