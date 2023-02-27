Man injured during Lexington County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Bush River Road and Zimalcrest Drive, Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a man was injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No other information has been released at this time.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.