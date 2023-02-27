SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man injured during Lexington County shooting

Man injured during Lexington County shooting
Man injured during Lexington County shooting(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Bush River Road and Zimalcrest Drive, Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a man was injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No other information has been released at this time.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) shoots over Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) as...
Gamecocks women take down Georgia Bulldogs, secures perfect regular season, 73-63
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds of locations.
Retailer ‘Tuesday Morning’ closing Harbison location
One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.
One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a wreck and spill resulted in the five-hour closure...
Police seek the public’s help in Newberry County hit-and-run collision

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
LIVE: Day 25: Defense likely to rest its case by end of day in Murdaugh trial
Vice President Kamala Harris, shown here speaking during South Carolina State University's fall...
Harris to promote broadband in South Carolina as 2024 looms
Final defense witnesses to testify during the fifth week of trial
Day 25: Final defense witnesses to testify in Murdaugh trial, jury to travel to scene of crime
Day: 25 Final defense witnesses to testify in Murdaugh trial
Day: 25 Final defense witnesses to testify in Murdaugh trial