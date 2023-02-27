The Man Behind The Lens: A Tribute to Cecil J. Williams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cecil J. Williams, legendary photographer, activist, and artist —is looking back at his historic work—-that tells the story of the true price that was paid for equality and justice in this country. Through his lens, he captured some of the most iconic photographs of the past and present —that helped shape America we know today. One picture at a time.

