Investigation underway in the death of Manning Reentry/Work Release Center inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The S.C. Law Enforcement Division, Richland County Coroner and the SCDC Inspector General’s office are investigating the death of an inmate at Manning Reentry/Work Release Center.

According to the S.C. Department of Corrections, 25-year-old Domerious Deon Allsbrooks died on Friday, Feb. 24.

Investigators said Allsbrooks was found in his cell, which he did not share with a roommate.

Allsbrook’s death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, a spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Corrections said. An autopsy was performed.

