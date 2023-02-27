SkyView
Investigation underway in the death of Manning Reentry/Work Release Center inmate

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division, Richland County Coroner and the SCDC Inspector General’s...
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division, Richland County Coroner and the SCDC Inspector General’s office are investigating the death of 25-year-old Domerious Deon Allsbrooks, who died in his cell on Friday, Feb. 24.(Photo obtained from WMBF)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The S.C. Law Enforcement Division, Richland County Coroner and the SCDC Inspector General’s office are investigating the death of an inmate at Manning Reentry/Work Release Center.

According to the S.C. Department of Corrections, 25-year-old Domerious Deon Allsbrooks died on Friday, Feb. 24.

Investigators said Allsbrooks was found in his cell, which he did not share with a roommate.

Allsbrook’s death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, a spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Corrections said. An autopsy was performed.

