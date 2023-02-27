Five suspects accused of stealing from Lake Wateree area commercial storage facility

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Will Montgomery announces the arrest of five individuals in connection with a Grand Larceny investigation in the Lake Wateree area of Fairfield County.

An investigation found Richard Adams, William Baker Jr, Herman Gear, Gregory Javins, and John Shirle III unlawfully entered a commercial storage facility between January 30 and January 31, 2023.

The suspects are accused of stealing two camper trailers and an enclosed trailer containing two ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles), two generators, and various camping equipment items.

As of February 27, 2023, deputies say a majority of these items have been recovered.

Investigators are continuing to work to locate the remaining stolen property, which includes the two generators and one ATV.

All five suspects were charged with three counts each of grand larceny and one count each of criminal conspiracy.

The suspects have all been booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center.

