SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Above average temperatures will continue until rain arrives at the end of the week

wis
wis(wis)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Dense Fog will move out late morning
  • This week will stay above average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s
  • The 80s Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Showers and storms will arrive in the area.
wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Dense fog Monday morning but times of sunshine during the afternoon pushing highs into the upper 70s.

Gusty winds expected Monday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph as we will have a tight gradient between high pressure to our east and a weak cool front approaching from the west.

wis
wis(wis)

The Spring warmth continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

An upper-level system will give us our next chance for rain and a few storms Thursday afternoon. Rain chance is about 60%.

wis
wis(wis)

Then another low pressure and frontal system will head our way Friday pushing more showers and storms in during the afternoon/evening. Rain chance is near 50%. This set-up has the chance to produce a slight threat for severe weather with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Once again cooler temperatures are expected next weekend with highs near normal in the 60s but at least it will be mostly sunny both days.

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: Morning Fog. Decreasing clouds and breezy with very warm temps in the upper 70s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Morning sun then clouds building in for the afternoon. Still very warm in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a few storms. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Windy with another round of showers/storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) shoots over Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) as...
Gamecocks women take down Georgia Bulldogs, secures perfect regular season, 73-63
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds of locations.
Retailer ‘Tuesday Morning’ closing Harbison location
One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.
One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a wreck and spill resulted in the five-hour closure...
Police seek the public’s help in Newberry County hit-and-run collision

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather