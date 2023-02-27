FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Above average temperatures will continue until rain arrives at the end of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Dense Fog will move out late morning

This week will stay above average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s

The 80s Tuesday and Wednesday

Showers and storms will arrive in the area.



FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Dense fog Monday morning but times of sunshine during the afternoon pushing highs into the upper 70s.

Gusty winds expected Monday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph as we will have a tight gradient between high pressure to our east and a weak cool front approaching from the west.

The Spring warmth continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

An upper-level system will give us our next chance for rain and a few storms Thursday afternoon. Rain chance is about 60%.

Then another low pressure and frontal system will head our way Friday pushing more showers and storms in during the afternoon/evening. Rain chance is near 50%. This set-up has the chance to produce a slight threat for severe weather with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Once again cooler temperatures are expected next weekend with highs near normal in the 60s but at least it will be mostly sunny both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: Morning Fog. Decreasing clouds and breezy with very warm temps in the upper 70s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Morning sun then clouds building in for the afternoon. Still very warm in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a few storms. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Windy with another round of showers/storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

