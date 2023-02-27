SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Day 25: Final defense witnesses to testify in Murdaugh trial

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Nevin Smith, Nick Neville and Greg Adaline
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The defense team of Alex Murdaugh will begin the trial with its final witnesses.

On Friday, Feb. 24, Murdaugh’s team announced their plan to call four final witnesses to the stand Monday morning.

Prosecutors said on Friday they have at least one rebuttal witness they intend to call. According to attorney Jim Griffin, this means the defense could rest its case either by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Court begins at 9:30 a.m. You can watch below or stream on our YouTube channel.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) shoots over Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) as...
Gamecocks women take down Georgia Bulldogs, secures perfect regular season, 73-63
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds of locations.
Retailer ‘Tuesday Morning’ closing Harbison location
One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.
One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a wreck and spill resulted in the five-hour closure...
Police seek the public’s help in Newberry County hit-and-run collision

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
Day 25: Final defense witnesses to begin testimony Monday in Murdaugh trial
Day: 25 Final defense witnesses to testify in Murdaugh trial
Day: 25 Final defense witnesses to testify in Murdaugh trial
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Above average temperatures will continue until rain arrives at the end of the week
FILE PHOTO
Teen suspect tracked by K9 unit after high speed chase