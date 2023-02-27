Day: 25 Final defense witnesses to testify in Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The defense team of Alex Murdaugh will begin the trial with its final witnesses.

On Friday, Feb. 24, Murdaugh’s team announced their plan to call four final witnesses to the stand Monday morning.

Prosecutors said on Friday they have at least one rebuttal witness they intend to call. According to attorney Jim Griffin, this means the defense could rest its case either by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Court begins at 9:30 a.m. You can watch below or stream on our YouTube channel.

