California man sentenced to seven years in prison

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Long Beach, Calif., was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine, deputies say.

According to a press release, evidence presented in court showed that 44-year-old David Ruger was involved in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy, as a methamphetamine source of supply for distributors in South Carolina.

Investigators say Rugers was attributed more than four kilograms of methamphetamine.

Ruger’s case was investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

According to court records, Ruger had been a supplier since at least 2016 and was arrested by the Los Angeles fugitive task force.

Ruger’s prison sentence is to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision, according to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis.

