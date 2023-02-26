SkyView
Team Rewind, South Carolina women’s basketball partners together to fight Type 2 diabetes

By Judi Gatson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you or someone you love has Type 2 diabetes and you’re ready to take simple steps to improve your health … you’re invited to a free event tonight.

Team Rewind is partnering with Gamecock Women’s Basketball to help teach Type 2 diabetes patients about easy ways to help reverse the disease.

Tonight’s community supper will have delicious food, free gifts and someone from the team will make a surprise appearance.

The event is at Grace Christian Church on Monticello Road at 6:30 p.m.

To save your seat go to teamrewind.com/supper.

