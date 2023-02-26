SkyView
One person dead after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County.

According to SCHP, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 near Bass Drive, a little less than a mile south of Santee, South Carolina.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened when a 2008 Saturn Outlook was travelling North on U.S. Highway 301 and hit a pedestrian was walking east across the same road.

The pedestrian died from injuries they received in the crash, and the driver of the car was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for their injuries.

Information on the identity of the person killed in that crash is limited at this time, but News 12 has reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner for that information.

Stay with WRDW News 12 as we continue to follow this developing story.

