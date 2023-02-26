SkyView
Man found shot outside of Richland County home, deputies say

RCSD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside of a home on Sprott Street.
RCSD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside of a home on Sprott Street.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

RCSD says deputies were responding to reports of an unresponsive male outside of a home on Sprott Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene a 31-year-old male victim was found with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

