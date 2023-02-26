Man found shot outside of Richland County home, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

RCSD says deputies were responding to reports of an unresponsive male outside of a home on Sprott Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene a 31-year-old male victim was found with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

