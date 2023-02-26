SkyView
Lexington Two students compete for future chef title

Finalists from Riverbank Elementary, pictured here with Principal David Sims, will move on to...
Finalists from Riverbank Elementary, pictured here with Principal David Sims, will move on to compete with fellow Lexington Two finalists in a cook-off next month.(Lexington School District Two)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Sixteen Lexington Two students are competing in the eleventh annual Future Chefs Challenge.

A panel of judges from Sodexo has selected the sixteen finalists.

The students will represent their schools in the cook-off finals set for March 9, 2023.

Competition finalist:

  • Cayce Elementary: Piper Robuck
  • Congaree Elementary: Jasmine Carino, Hampton Lowman
  • Riverbank Elementary: Avery Bartys, Caitlyn Moore, Gracie Summers, Samantha Carroll, Carlos Gutierrez Avila, Addisyn Hydrick, Heidi Vande Brake
  • Saluda River Academy for the Arts: Joury Elalfy, Maggie Campbell
  • Springdale Elementary: Jayna Murphy, Leah Hoag, Phoebe Rabon, Ryleigh Kate Laird
  • Wood Elementary: Landin Broxton

The winner will represent Lexington Two at the statewide, district level of the challenge.

