Lexington Two students compete for future chef title

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Sixteen Lexington Two students are competing in the eleventh annual Future Chefs Challenge.

A panel of judges from Sodexo has selected the sixteen finalists.

The students will represent their schools in the cook-off finals set for March 9, 2023.

Competition finalist:

Cayce Elementary: Piper Robuck

Congaree Elementary: Jasmine Carino, Hampton Lowman

Riverbank Elementary: Avery Bartys, Caitlyn Moore, Gracie Summers, Samantha Carroll, Carlos Gutierrez Avila, Addisyn Hydrick, Heidi Vande Brake

Saluda River Academy for the Arts: Joury Elalfy, Maggie Campbell

Springdale Elementary: Jayna Murphy, Leah Hoag, Phoebe Rabon, Ryleigh Kate Laird

Wood Elementary: Landin Broxton

The winner will represent Lexington Two at the statewide, district level of the challenge.

