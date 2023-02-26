SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks women’s basketball team honors 7 seniors before game against UGA

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks Woman’s Basketball team is honoring its seven seniors before the game against UGA on Sunday.

The program’s first number one class, Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Olivia Thompson will be honored along with first-year Gamecock Kierra Fletcher and fifth-year forward Victaria Saxton.

Boston, a St. Thomas native, is the reigning National Player of the Year is the NCAA active leader in career double-doubles and rebounds, ranking second in career blocks. Her 77 career double-doubles ranks 12th all-time in NCAA Div. I history and third in the SEC.

Cooke, an Ohio native, is an All-American candidate and has poured in 19.4 points per game on 50 percent shooting, including 52.4 percent from 3-point range, and handed out 2.4 assists per game over the last five outings.

Thompson is a Lexington native, who scored her first NCAA tournament point in the win vs. Howard hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the 2021- 2022 season

Beal, an Illinois native, exceeded her own scoring average to net 6.5 points per game during the NCAA Tournament in the 2021-2022 season.

Amihere, a Canada native, was the top scorer off the bench for the 2021-2022 season with 6.3 points per game.

Fletcher, a Michigan native, played with the Gamecocks for one season and is currently pursuing her masters degree at USC.

Saxton, a Georgia native, ranked 11th in the SEC for blocked shots per game (1.30) and fourth in offensive rebounds per game (3.2).

The seniors are making history as being part of the first team in the program’s history to be ranked No. 1 in both the AP and the USA Today Coaches Polls every week during the 2021-2022 season and the program’s second National Championship.

Read more about the seniors stats and awards here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a wreck and spill resulted in the five-hour closure...
Police seek the public’s help in Newberry County hit-and-run collision
Ashley Nicole Stroman, 24, fired multiple shots at the victim on Thursday, as he was trying to...
Woman pistol whips, shoots at boyfriend in Lexington County
SCDMV Driver Suspension Eligibility week March 6-10.
SCDMV 2023 Driver Suspension eligibility week
One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.
One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision

Latest News

Gamecocks women's basketball senior day
Gamecocks wbb honoring senior class at Senior Day game against the Georgia Bulldogs on February...
Gamecocks women take down Georgia Bulldogs, secures perfect regular season, 73-63
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots over South Carolina forward Josh Gray (33)...
James leads No. 11 Tennessee past South Carolina 85-45
Gamecocks mbb on the court during February 23, 2023 game against Alabama.
South Carolina men look to snap losing streak in match-up against Vols