Gamecocks women host Georgia Bulldogs for Senior Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today No.1 South Carolina is taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in a sold-out game at Colonial Life Arena.

Tipoff is at noon on ESPN2.

The last time the two teams met in a match South Carolina won 68-51 after trailing by three at halftime.

Another win would extend South Carolina’s nation-leading win streak to 35 games and its home win streak to 41.

With Thursday’s win in Tennessee, South Carolina claimed at least a share of its seventh SEC Regular-Season Championship in the last 10 seasons.

If the Gamecocks win today the team would outright be champions.

Gamecocks Kierra Fletcher, Victaria Saxton, Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, and Olivia Thompson will be honored prior to the game in a pregame ceremony.

