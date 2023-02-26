SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks women host Georgia Bulldogs for Senior Day

Gamecocks wbb honoring senior class at Senior Day game against the Georgia Bulldogs on February...
Gamecocks wbb honoring senior class at Senior Day game against the Georgia Bulldogs on February 26, 2023.(Julia Westerman)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today No.1 South Carolina is taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in a sold-out game at Colonial Life Arena.

Tipoff is at noon on ESPN2.

The last time the two teams met in a match South Carolina won 68-51 after trailing by three at halftime.

Another win would extend South Carolina’s nation-leading win streak to 35 games and its home win streak to 41.

With Thursday’s win in Tennessee, South Carolina claimed at least a share of its seventh SEC Regular-Season Championship in the last 10 seasons.

If the Gamecocks win today the team would outright be champions.

Gamecocks Kierra Fletcher, Victaria Saxton, Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, and Olivia Thompson will be honored prior to the game in a pregame ceremony.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a wreck and spill resulted in the five-hour closure...
Police seek the public’s help in Newberry County hit-and-run collision
Ashley Nicole Stroman, 24, fired multiple shots at the victim on Thursday, as he was trying to...
Woman pistol whips, shoots at boyfriend in Lexington County
SCDMV Driver Suspension Eligibility week March 6-10.
SCDMV 2023 Driver Suspension eligibility week
One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.
One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision

Latest News

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots over South Carolina forward Josh Gray (33)...
James leads No. 11 Tennessee past South Carolina 85-45
Gamecocks mbb on the court during February 23, 2023 game against Alabama.
South Carolina men look to snap losing streak in match-up against Vols
South Carolina guard Brea Beal, left, drives as she is defended by Tennessee guard Jordan...
Cooke, No. 1 South Carolina women beat Tennessee 73-60
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) high fives head coach Lamont Paris, left, during...
Embattled Miller leads No. 2 Alabama past Gamecocks in OT