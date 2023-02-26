SkyView
Former students honor chorus teacher with 90th birthday performance

Patricia Hunt surprised by students
Patricia Hunt surprised by students(WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Patricia Hunt is a former teacher at Traveler’s Rest High School.

On Saturday, her former students surprised her with a performance in honor of her 90th birthday.

The event was organized by Kimilee Bryant, a former student, Broadway performer, and Miss South Carolina.

The former students rehearsed earlier in the day, and surprised their former teacher at 7 p.m.

Hunt taught for 40 years, starting in 1958 and retiring in 1995.

Patricia Hunt birthday performance
Patricia Hunt birthday performance(WHNS)
Patricia Hunt in performance group
Patricia Hunt in performance group(Sandy Taylor)

