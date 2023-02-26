SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand

A California driver crashed into a Girl Scout stand. (Credit: KCRA, CHP via CNN Newsource)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KCRA) - The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspected drunken driver is accused of crashing a Tesla into Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a Walmart in Granite Bay, California.

“I saw the yellow tape and I was just shocked to hear Girl Scouts were injured. This is a pretty low-key parking lot,” resident Ken Klinger said.

According to California Highway Patrol, two girls, ages 9 and 10, have moderate injuries including cuts and scratches. Officials say a 78-year-old woman has major injuries. All three went to the hospital.

“I hope to God they’re going to be OK,” Klinger said.

The ordeal was captured by people in the parking lot.

One woman said she took photos from her car but never got out.

“I just wish the young Girl Scouts a quick recovery,” resident Les Brown said.

Brown said he just picked up cookies from another Walmart earlier in the day and was horrified to learn what had happened.

California Highway Patrol says the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a wreck and spill resulted in the five-hour closure...
Police seek the public’s help in Newberry County hit-and-run collision
Ashley Nicole Stroman, 24, fired multiple shots at the victim on Thursday, as he was trying to...
Woman pistol whips, shoots at boyfriend in Lexington County
SCDMV Driver Suspension Eligibility week March 6-10.
SCDMV 2023 Driver Suspension eligibility week
One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.
One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision

Latest News

A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
Team Rewind is partnering with Gamecock Women’s Basketball to help fight Type 2 diabetes.
Team Rewind, South Carolina women’s basketball partners together to fight Type 2 diabetes
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads
Gamecocks wbb honoring senior class at Senior Day game against the Georgia Bulldogs on February...
Gamecocks women host Georgia Bulldogs for Senior Day